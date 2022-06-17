Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

1-75 NB shut down at US 301 in Brandon after fatal, multi-vehicle crash

I75 crash.png
WFTS
I75 crash.png
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 11:33:03-04

BRANDON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said I-75 NB is shut down in Brandon near U.S. 301 due to a fatal, multi-vehicle crash.

Troopers said the interstate is closed at Exit 256, the Selmon Expressway, and motorists are being diverted from NB I-75 onto US-301.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Friday morning and involved several vehicles including a commercial truck that caught fire along the northbound lanes.

I75 crash chopper2.png
I75 crash chopper.png

Troopers remain at the scene as they investigate.

NB I-75 is expected to remain closed in the area for several hours.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

QFTC-Promo-480x360.png

Follow the Tampa Bay Lightning's Quest for the Cup - Game Nights at 7 p.m. on ABC Action News