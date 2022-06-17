1-75 NB shut down at US 301 in Brandon after fatal, multi-vehicle crash

BRANDON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said I-75 NB is shut down in Brandon near U.S. 301 due to a fatal, multi-vehicle crash.

Troopers said the interstate is closed at Exit 256, the Selmon Expressway, and motorists are being diverted from NB I-75 onto US-301.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Friday morning and involved several vehicles including a commercial truck that caught fire along the northbound lanes.

Troopers remain at the scene as they investigate.

NB I-75 is expected to remain closed in the area for several hours.

