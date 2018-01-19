Ybor City hopes to attract millennials by creating more office jobs

YBOR CITY, Fla. — TransferWise site director, Louise Young, doesn't have a far commute to her office.

“It’s two minutes on foot, I bought a house in Ybor City,” said Young.

She is part of the growing trend of professionals who live and work in the entertainment district. TransferWise just opened their offices in 2018.

"Ybor is exciting at the moment, it’s the place where everybody want’s to be. We wanted to have a historical site that would inspire our team,” said Young.

Courtney Orr with the Ybor City Development Corporation said about 500 white-collar jobs have moved the district since. She said it creates a live, work, play environment.

"The talent wants to be here and employers want to be where the talent is,” said Orr.

She said there are plans to bring in even more professional jobs and housing for those professionals in 2018.

Click here to learn more about jobs at TransferWise.