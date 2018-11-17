Deadly hit-and-run crash: Family of victim says he was walking to work

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The family of a man killed walking to work on Friday morning, said while an arrest may bring them peace — it does not bring their loved one back.

Plant City Police Officers said Armando Lopez was walking on the shoulder of Sammonds Road when a driver lost control of his car, hitting and killing Armando Lopez.

Adelma Lopez is Armando's sister. She said her brother was walking to Commercial Concrete Products, Friday morning. Adelma said he started the job a few months ago and was so happy to work there.

"He decided to walk this morning instead of riding his bike. All he was doing was just walking to work," Adelma said.

According to authorities, the vehicle involved was running from officers because officers were after a passenger in the car. Officers backed off because, they said, the driver was reckless and later crashed the car. Officers found Lopez dead near the crashed car. They said the people inside the car tried running away.

"I still can't believe it. It doesn't seem real. It's like...my brother (is) gone," Adelma said.

Officers arrested the driver of the car, identifying him as Daniel Castro. He faces several charges including vehicular homicide.

Officers are still searching for a passenger, Emmanuel Sandoval. They said he faces charges for Friday's hit-and-run crash as well as outstanding warrants for an unrelated case.

Adelma Lopez said her family is dealing with the unbearable pain of losing Armando Lopez.

"I just wish I could have seen him just one more time and hugged him... just told him I loved him and I can't," Adelma said.