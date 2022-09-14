The Highlands County Sheriff's Office shared a heartwarming reunion video on Tuesday that's sure to bring about a few tears.

The video shows Conway, a lost dog, reuniting with his family 10 months after he went missing in Hardee County.

VIDEO: Lost dog reunites with family 10 months later

The sheriff's office said Conway was brought to animal services after he was found walking on a street in Sebring. The sweet reunion is all thanks to the fact that he was microchipped.

"Because of that chip, we were able to make this happen," the sheriff's office said.

In Highlands County, it costs only $10 to get a chip at Animal Services. Call 863-402-6730 or visit www.hcso-animalservices.org for more information.