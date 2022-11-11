Sebring man dies after being struck by truck tractor while riding pedacycle: FHP

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A Sebring man was killed on Friday after he was struck by a truck tractor while riding a pedacycle, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

FHP said the truck tractor was traveling south on US-27 near Skipper Road when the pedacycle crossed into its path going east around 1:55 a.m.

The front of the truck tractor struck the pedacycle, which propelled both the rider and the bike onto the west shoulder of US-27.

The 46-year-old driver of the truck tractor came to a controlled stop.

The victim, 42, was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recommends always wearing a helmet when riding a bike.

They also recommend the following:

Cover Your Forehead

Adjust the helmet fitting based on your helmet first being in the correct position, level on the head and low on your forehead.

Adjust Straps Until Snug

Both the side and chin straps need to be snug.

Avoid Helmet Rocking

Your helmet should not rock forward or backward, or side to side on your head. If your helmet rocks more than an inch, go back to step 6, and readjust.



For more safety tips, click here.