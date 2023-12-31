Sebring bicyclist hit, killed by truck

HIGHLANDS COUNTY — A Sebring bicyclist was killed on Saturday in Highlands County after he entered the path of a pickup truck, authorities said.

The 76-year-old bicyclist was riding eastbound on the paved shoulder of State Road 66, approaching Woodland Cheek Trail at about 10:55 a.m.

A 72-year-old Lake Placid man was driving a pickup truck eastbound on S.R. 66, approaching the bicyclist.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the truck driver tried to maneuver around the bicyclist, however, the victim made a left turn on the bike and entered into the path of the truck.

The front of the truck hit the bicyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.