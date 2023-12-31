Watch Now
NewsDeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County

Actions

Sebring bicyclist hit, killed by truck

Florida Highway Patrol.png
FHP
Florida Highway Patrol.png
Posted at 8:55 AM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-31 08:55:35-05

HIGHLANDS COUNTY — A Sebring bicyclist was killed on Saturday in Highlands County after he entered the path of a pickup truck, authorities said.

The 76-year-old bicyclist was riding eastbound on the paved shoulder of State Road 66, approaching Woodland Cheek Trail at about 10:55 a.m.

A 72-year-old Lake Placid man was driving a pickup truck eastbound on S.R. 66, approaching the bicyclist.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the truck driver tried to maneuver around the bicyclist, however, the victim made a left turn on the bike and entered into the path of the truck.

The front of the truck hit the bicyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.