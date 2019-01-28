Sebring Bank Shooting: How you can help the families of the victims

SEBRING, Fla. — The SunTrust Foundation has partnered with the National Compassion Fund to raise money to support the families of the Sebring bank shooting victims.

One hundred percent of donations collected will go to the families of the victims, according to a press release.

“Through the SunTrust Foundation and Sebring Strong Survivors Fund, we are committed to supporting the families of the victims as they begin to recover,” said Bill Rogers, SunTrust chairman and CEO. “The outpouring of support from the community has demonstrated the best of humanity in a time of tragedy.”

“Our hearts go out to the families and the entire Sebring community,” said Jeffrey Dion, executive director of the National Compassion Fund. “We are honored to join forces with SunTrust Foundation and GoFundMe to increase charitable giving and help meet the overwhelming needs of victims of this mass shooting.”

Additional details about the distribution plan will be released in the coming weeks.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office has also released three verified GoFundMe campaigns for families affected by the tragedy.

