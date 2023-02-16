Sarasota man, woman killed in crash while riding tricycles with child: FHP

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man and woman from Sarasota were killed in a crash on Wednesday evening while they rode tricycles with a child.

According to FHP, the two adults were walking their tricycles south on SE Airport Road in Desoto County. A 6-year-old girl was riding in a wagon attached to one of the tricycles.

While they were walking, the adults were hit by a van traveling southbound on the road. It happened around 7:45 p.m.

The 32-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were both pronounced dead at the scene. The 6-year-old was not injured.

The driver of the van, a 25-year-old woman from Arcadia, was not injured.

Troopers said the tricycles were not equipped with any lighting or reflective equipment.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation. No other information has been released at this time.