NewsDeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County

Peace River reaches historic levels, floods homes

First responders in Hardee and DeSoto counties are focused on rescuing people who are trapped due to flooding from the Peace River. Water levels are so high the SR-64 bridge over the river was washed out and even lost a large chunk into the river. Hardee County Sheriff Vent Crawford said the current conditions are the worst he's seen in 59 years.
Peace River Flooding.png
Posted at 10:10 AM, Sep 30, 2022
First responders in Hardee and DeSoto counties are focused on rescuing people who are trapped due to flooding from the Peace River.

Water levels are so high the SR-64 bridge over the river was washed out, and a large chunk fell into the river.

Hardee CO SR64 bridge flooding.png

Hardee County Sheriff Vent Crawford said the current conditions are the worst he's seen in 59 years.

"Really and truly, it's probably, today, at a historical high if not the highest ever," Crawford said.

Crawford said a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper was driving across the SR-64 bridge overnight when it collapsed. He said the trooper was able to swim through the rough water in the dark and make it to safety.

Peace River flooding chart.png

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is helping deputies in Hardee County with water rescues on Friday.

