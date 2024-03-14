Watch Now
NewsDeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County

Actions

Murder-suicide investigation launched after shooting at Florida hospital

crime scene tape
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
crime scene tape
Posted at 1:55 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 14:05:37-04

SEBRING, Fla. — Deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a shooting at a hospital in Sebring Thursday morning.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an AdventHealth after reports of an active shooter around 11:26 a.m.

Deputies said a 66-year-old man brought his adult son to the hospital, where he was having difficulties with him because he was being "somewhat combative."

The son was then placed in a mental health room in the emergency room. According to deputies, the father pulled out a gun and fired shots into a wall to attempt to get other people out of the room.

Deputies said he then shot his son, who was lying on a bed, before shooting himself. Both died at the scene.

No one else was injured during the incident. HCSO said the hospital was placed on lockdown and is currently diverting EMS traffic to a nearby facility.

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.