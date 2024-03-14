Murder-suicide investigation launched after shooting at Florida hospital

SEBRING, Fla. — Deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a shooting at a hospital in Sebring Thursday morning.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an AdventHealth after reports of an active shooter around 11:26 a.m.

Deputies said a 66-year-old man brought his adult son to the hospital, where he was having difficulties with him because he was being "somewhat combative."

The son was then placed in a mental health room in the emergency room. According to deputies, the father pulled out a gun and fired shots into a wall to attempt to get other people out of the room.

Deputies said he then shot his son, who was lying on a bed, before shooting himself. Both died at the scene.

No one else was injured during the incident. HCSO said the hospital was placed on lockdown and is currently diverting EMS traffic to a nearby facility.