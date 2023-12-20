Man accused of trying to burn child killed in deputy-involved shooting

A man who was accused of trying to burn a 9-year-old child in Sebring on Tuesday afternoon was shot and killed after he attacked deputies, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said just after 4 p.m., several people reported a burning pile of debris on the side of Bay Blossom at U.S. 98.

According to a press release, Richard Ham, 39, and Lakenya Phillips, 30, were burning the belongings of Phillips' 9-year-old son because they thought he was possessed by a demon.

The sheriff's office said witnesses reported that Ham tried to put the boy in the fire and also covered him with a burning blanket.

The child wasn't seriously injured, authorities said.

Firefighters got to the scene first, and when two deputies arrived shortly after, they found Ham armed with two metal rods, according to the release.

Authorities said Ham refused orders from deputies, and a taser was used, but it didn't work. The release said Ham pulled the taser probes from himself, picked up one of the rods and hit a deputy in the head.

The sheriff's office said at that time, around 4:22 p.m., one of the deputies shot Ham. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The injured deputy was taken to another hospital, where he was treated and released.

Phillips and the boy were listed as missing and endangered out of Wichita, Kansas, on December 6. It's unclear when or why they came to Highlands County.

Authorities said multiple guns and drugs were found in the vehicle that Ham and Phillips were driving.

The shooting will be investigated by the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force.