Highlands County man, 62, dies after neighbor shoots him during argument: Sheriff

LAKE PLACID, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting between two neighbors in Lake Placid that stemmed from an argument on Friday morning.

Authorities said the 62-year-old victim called 911 at 8:30 a.m. over his 72-year-old neighbor driving across his yard on Thurman Avenue.

While deputies were on the way to the neighborhood, the caller went to his neighbor's home to confront him.

Authorities said the "heated" confrontation ended with the 72-year-old man shooting the 62-year-old man. Both men were armed, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies have responded to the neighborhood in the past for similar disputes, authorities said.

“We respond to neighbor disputes all the time, and understand that tempers can get heated, but this kind of incident is why we urge people to let deputies get involved and not try to handle things themselves,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “An argument with your neighbor is not worth risking your life.”

The sheriff's office did not release the name of either man involved, citing Marsy's Law.