Handbags for a cause: Wauchula manufacturer looks to help after Ian

WAUCHULA, Fla. — Inside an unassuming warehouse not far from Wauchula’s downtown, there’s a constant clatter of sewing machines and a pleasing aroma of leather that spills from the warehouse’s open door.

There’s a common thread to the work that happens daily inside the warehouse: helping others who sometimes struggle to help themselves.

The warehouse belongs to the growing handbag designer and manufacturer R.Riveter.

The company was founded in 2011 by two Army wives, Lisa Bradley and Cameron Cruse.

Following their husbands, the two military spouses moved from city to city and they often struggled to find work.

“I myself have moved 12 times, and so it was really difficult to find an opportunity to have a second income for our family,” Bradley said.

According to R.Riveter, the unemployment rate among military spouses is 42% despite the fact that 85% want or need to work. According to Bradley, some employers are hesitant to hire and train military spouses who may only be around for a few years before the next move.

The idea for R.Riveter was born, and the company blossomed after a successful 2016 appearance on "Shark Tank."

Currently, the company employs military spouses, which it calls “riveters,” across the country. From their homes, they craft individual pieces of handbags and wallets.

Then, the pieces are shipped to the Wauchula warehouse, where a team of 28 workers sews them into finished products.

“It’s very rewarding,” said one of the workers, Katie Niesen, R.Riveter’s fulfillment lead. “When you look at the bigger picture, we make a difference.”

Three weeks ago, after Hurricane Ian devastated Wauchula and Hardee County, the opportunity to make a difference grew.

In Wauchula itself, wind damage and flooding left hundreds of homes damaged, including those of some R.Riveter workers.

Wednesday, as she sewed together a stack of jade-colored wallets, Beverly Whaley reflected on what Ian did to her home, which is located just a few hundred yards from the Peace River in Wauchula.

Ian's rain caused the river to reach a record flood level.

“It was really bad,” she said. “It was close to five feet (of floodwater) inside the house.”

Whaley lost virtually everything, and she doesn’t know where she’ll live next or what her next steps will be.

But she’s happy to have a steady job at a company that’s helping her.

“Yeah, they’re real good to us here,” she said.

R.Riveter is also helping other storm victims in Hardee County with the help of the people who purchase handbags and wallets.

With every purchase that uses the coupon code SUPPORTFL, R.Riveter will donate 20% back to the community.

“We say that you know, we’re a community of one, and it matters most in times like now,” said Bradley.

No doubt, there’s a lot to mend across Hardee County. Even two of the company’s own buildings in downtown Wauchula — where it plans to relocate its assembly operations and open a retail store in the future — were frayed by Ian.

But in the spirit of Rosie the Riveter, the company’s namesake, R.Riveter will get its damage stitched up. Workers like Whaley know she and others in Hardee County will get theirs stitched up too.

“One day at a time,” she said from behind her sewing machine. “One foot in front of the other.”

Learn more about R.Riveter and see its collection of products for sale at this link.