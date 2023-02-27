Free mental health text message service will be offered in the Hardee County School District

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — Mental Health related issues among kids and teens are on the rise since the pandemic. Now a service is expanding to help students and teachers in one local school district.

We first told you about Cope Notes back in 2021. It's a daily mental health text message service that research shows can help improve your emotional well-being.

“Cope Notes sends randomly timed text messages that are designed to interrupt negative thought patterns with psychology facts, journaling prompts, exercises, all of these short, easy-to-read pieces of content that train the brain to think in healthier patterns over time,” explained Johnny Crowder, the founder, and CEO of Cope Notes.

Johnny also told ABC Action News his company is teaming up with the Hardee County School District to offer the service free to students over the age of 12. Staff and educators will also have access to the service.

This is the first school district to offer this service. Crowder told us that Cope Notes is anonymous and does not collect any "personal health information."