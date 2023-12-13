Florida woman dies after semi rear-ends SUV at red light, FHP says

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A 62-year-old woman from Lake Placid was killed early Wednesday morning after a semi rear-ended her SUV at a red light, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A press release from FHP said it happened at the intersection of U.S. 27 and U.S. 98 in Highlands County just before 2 a.m.

Troopers said the woman was stopped at a red light at the intersection when the driver of the semi with a trailer didn't slow down enough and crashed into the back of her SUV.

The woman died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, troopers said.

The 41-year-old man from Miami who was driving the semi was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.