Florida woman, 24, killed in New Year's Day crash

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old woman from Sebring was killed in a two-vehicle crash on New Year's Day in Highlands County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Vision Street.

Troopers said the woman was driving a sedan north on U.S. 27, approaching Vision Street, when she crashed into another car.

According to FHP, a 29-year-old man from Lake Placid in a sedan was stopped on the paved median of U.S. 27 at the intersection and turned left into her path.

The 24-year-old woman crashed into the right side of the 29-year-old man's vehicle.

According to FHP, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man suffered serious injuries.

Troopers said it was unknown if either were wearing seatbelts.