Florida murder suspect arrested in North Carolina after 3 county chase

WAUCHALA, Fla. — Investigators from the Wauchula Police Department are heading north after a Florida man was arrested in North Carolina on alleged murder charges.

Police said that Matthew Scott Flores was involved in a chase that crossed three counties in North Carolina on Feb. 2 and that he was being charged with second-degree murder for the killing of Jose Carlos Martinez.

The chase ended when Flores crashed the car he was driving along Main Street and Hollis Road. He was then taken to a hospital.

According to ABC Action News' sister station WPTV, Flores was arrested driving a vehicle that belongs to a missing Lyft driver from south Florida.

Family members of Gary Levin, 74, told WPTV he was last seen on Monday in Palm Beach Gardens. His family said he was scheduled to pick someone up shortly before 1:30 p.m.

"For him to go completely off the map, that's not at all normal," Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, said Wednesday. "We don't know if he actually picked up the person or if he picked up a person as it was completed or what happened," she added.

Authorities recovered Levin's vehicle when they arrested Flores, but Levin is still missing.

Anyone who may have seen Levin is asked to contact the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445.

Wauchula police are working closely with Rutherford County Sheriff's Office to investigate.

Police also said that Stephanie Velgara, who they claimed assisted Flores in fleeing from Florida law enforcement, has been arrested and is being charged as an accessory.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.