Florida Missing Child Alert issued for missing 17-year-old girl last seen in May

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 17-year-old girl last seen in May by the FDLE.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office sent out a release on Friday for Andrea Roura. Roura is white-Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 225 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen in the 280 block of Lincoln Road NE in Lake Placid, Florida.

They added that Roura has a scar on her bottom left ear and left shoulder and that she may be wearing glasses.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200 or 911.