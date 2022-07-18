Watch Now
NewsDeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County

Actions

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old teen last seen in Sebring

missing Mileyia Boose FDLE.png
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement
missing Mileyia Boose FDLE.png
Posted at 6:02 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 18:02:21-04

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from Highlands County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said Mileyia Boose was last seen on Monday in the 100 block of Robin Avenue in Sebring.

Boose, per the FDLE, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen with a black "Champion" duffle bag.

Anyone with information about Boose or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200 or 911.

missing Mileyia Boose FDLE.png

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

FREE, 24/7 local news and weather on your streaming device.