Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old teen last seen in Sebring

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from Highlands County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said Mileyia Boose was last seen on Monday in the 100 block of Robin Avenue in Sebring.

Boose, per the FDLE, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen with a black "Champion" duffle bag.

Anyone with information about Boose or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200 or 911.