Children held hostage overnight in Highlands County SWAT situation, sheriff's office says

The sheriff's office released very little information on the active scene
Posted at 12:19 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 12:39:33-05

VENUS, Fla. — A person has barricaded themselves and is holding children hostage in Venus, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday.

Officials said the situation has been ongoing since Monday night. Authorities said it's happening at the intersection of Earnhardt Road and Moss Road.

HCSO's SWAT team, which was called out just after midnight, has to stand down and will be relieved by the Polk County SWAT.

The sheriff's office added that the situation is contained and there is no danger to the rest of the community.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

