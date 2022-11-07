Watch Now
NewsDeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County

Actions

69-year-old man killed after being dragged under tractor-trailer: FHP

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 9:40 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 09:40:28-05

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after being dragged underneath a tractor-trailer on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP stated that a motorcycle was stopped at a stop sign facing north on County Road 721 at the intersection of State Road 70 around 2:21 p.m.

The motorcycle then proceeded to turn left into the direct path of a tractor-trailer traveling east, colliding with its left side.

The motorcycle was then dragged underneath the tractor-trailer before it came to a stop along the northern shoulder. Its driver, a 69-year-old Boca Raton man, died at the scene.

The 75-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

FHP is continuing to investigate the crash. This story will be updated when further details are provided.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABCActionNewsPlus-480-360.png

Watch local news on your schedule