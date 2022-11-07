69-year-old man killed after being dragged under tractor-trailer: FHP

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after being dragged underneath a tractor-trailer on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP stated that a motorcycle was stopped at a stop sign facing north on County Road 721 at the intersection of State Road 70 around 2:21 p.m.

The motorcycle then proceeded to turn left into the direct path of a tractor-trailer traveling east, colliding with its left side.

The motorcycle was then dragged underneath the tractor-trailer before it came to a stop along the northern shoulder. Its driver, a 69-year-old Boca Raton man, died at the scene.

The 75-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

FHP is continuing to investigate the crash. This story will be updated when further details are provided.