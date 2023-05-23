1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Highlands County

An investigation is underway after a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Highlands County on Monday.

The sheriff's office said the shooting took place while deputies tried to arrest Bradley Begens, 63, for multiple outstanding warrants.

According to a press release, Begens' warrants dated back to October 2022. The sheriff's office said he was a "fugitive sex offender" who was previously convicted of attempted sexual battery on a child under 12.

The sheriff's office said deputies went to 6409 Concord Street in Sebring just after 1 p.m. and saw Begens inside. Deputies set up a perimeter, called for backup units, and got a search warrant for the home, a press release said.

Authorities said deputies tried multiple times to make contact with anyone inside before they forced their way in around 2:45 p.m.

They searched the house and found a door to one of the bedrooms locked, the sheriff's office said. Deputies tried to get Begens to surrender and gave multiple K9 warnings, authorities said.

Deputies eventually forced their way into the room where the sheriff's office said they found Begens hiding in a closet. Deputies deployed a K9 and as the K9 made contact with Begens the sheriff's office said he raised a handgun.

At that time, which was around 2:52 p.m., the sheriff's office said deputies fired several rounds at Begens, then attempted life-saving measures. Begens died at the scene, authorities said.

Doreen Turner, 60, was also found in the closet. Authorities said she wasn't injured in the shooting. She was arrested and will be charged with felony murder in the second degree and resisting arrest with violence.

The sheriff's office said no deputies or K9s were injured in the shooting.

The 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force and the State Attorney's Office will investigate the shooting.