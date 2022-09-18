1 dead, 3 injured after Bradenton crash

BRADENTON, Fla. — One person has died and three others have been injured following a crash in Bradenton on Saturday, according to a release from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The release stated that a sedan was traveling east on State Road 70 approaching Robert McGee Road when it crossed the center line and collided with the front left of a pickup truck heading west around 3:36 p.m.

The collision caused the sedan to be redirected west before stopping on the east lane of State Road 70. The pickup truck traveled off the road and ran into a barbed wire fence.

A passenger in the sedan, a 21-year-old woman from Palmetto, was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the sedan, a 30-year-old man from Bradenton, and driver and passenger of the pickup truck, a 67-year-old man and 14-year-old boy from Ruskin, have sustained serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.