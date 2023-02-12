Watch Now
Woman on the run after stabbing behind Lowe’s on Commercial Way

Posted at 12:11 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 12:11:56-05

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office(HCSO) is looking for an "armed and dangerous" woman who allegedly stabbed someone on Saturday.

The victim died because of the injuries, according to officials.

At this moment, deputies have located and apprehended a female suspect.

According to the sheriff's office, the event occurred in a forested area behind Lowe's on Commercial Way.

According to deputies, the suspect was dressed in a gray and white striped shirt and black leggings. She also had a zebra-print rucksack on her back.

Anyone with information on the event can call the sheriff's office at (352) 754-6830.

