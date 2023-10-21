Woman found dead after a well-being check, police say

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was found dead after the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to an urgent well-being check near North Dawnflower Avenue in Crystal River on Friday.

CCSO said when officers arrived at the scene, they could see evidence of a struggle inside and entered the home.

Debora Jefferys, 64, was found dead lying on the utility room floor, police said.

CCSO also found a man on the living room floor needing medical attention. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where police said he was stable.

Authorities obtained a search warrant and continued to investigate the home.

This is an ongoing investigation; please check back for further details.