Woman arrested in Spring Hill for stealing car with 3-year-old inside, Hernando Sheriff says

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HSO) said a woman was arrested for stealing a car with a baby inside.

HSO said on May 27, around 10 a.m., deputies were called to a home in Spring Hill with reports of a carjacking. On the way to the scene, deputies were told a woman called 9-1-1 and screamed, "My baby, my baby."

The 9-1-1 operator spoke to the woman, with the help of an interpreter, and was able to gather that a carjacking occurred with a three-year-old still in the car.



When deputies arrived they also spoke to the woman with the assistance of the interpreter and gathered information. According to HSO, the victim was a food service delivery driver and had arrived at the Ashland Drive address in Spring Hill to deliver food. She got out of her vehicle to take the food to the door and when she came back to her vehicle, she saw a woman looking into the passenger side of the vehicle at the child inside. HSO later identified the woman as Breanne Lucey. Authorities said Lucey ran around the driver's side and got into the driver's seat. The victim attempted to grab the driver's door, but Lucey yanked it closed and drove away. HSO said the vicitim was still hanging onto the door and was dragged a short distance. Officials said fire rescue personnel arrived on scene and provided treatment for the victim's injuries.

Deputies spoke to a witness who confirmed the victim's story.

HSO said an alert was put out to deputies, and moments later, Deputy Brown spotted the stolen vehicle on Cortez Boulevard. Deputy Brown attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled.

According to HSO, deputies did not engage in a pursuit due to a small child being in the vehicle, but they did continue to follow Lucey from a distance.

As Lucey continued to drive, more deputies responded to the area in an attempt to get her to stop. Eventually, HSO said marine deputies LaPalme and Snell were able to stop Lucey in the area of Jenkins Creek. The child was still in the vehicle.

Fire rescue officials responded to check on the child, and the child was not injured.

HSO said the victim was taken to the area of the traffic stop to be reunited with her child. She identified Lucey as the person who stole her vehicle.

According to HSO, Lucey was arrested and charged with carjacking, kidnapping, and fleeing to elude. The bond was set at $57,000.