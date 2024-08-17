Woman, 69, killed in Hernando crash after entering teen driver's path: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A 69-year-old woman was killed in a Hernando County crash after she turned into the path of a 16-year-old driver on Friday, authorities said.

The female driver, of Brooksville, was exiting a Hardee’s restaurant parking lot at 6292 Commercial Way at about 3:41 p.m.

A Dodge Ram, driven by the 16-year-old male from Spring Hill, was traveling northbound in the outside lane of U.S. Highway 19, north of the intersection of State Road 50.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the woman failed to yield and turned left into the path of the teen’s vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.