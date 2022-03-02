Winding Waters K8 announces new principal

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fl — Cari O'Rourke has been announced as the next principal for Winding Waters K8.

O'Rourke replaces the current principal, Janet Cerro, who announced her retirement earlier this year. O'Rourke will be only the third principal to have led at that school.

O'Rourke, who is currently an assistant principal at Challenger K8, has been with Hernando Schools since 1995. She started with the school district as a third grade teacher at Westside Elementary and also taught at Chocachatti Elementary. By 2013, she successfully transitioned into school administration with a post at Chocachatti Elementary as assistant principal, with subsequent administrative opportunities at Westside and Moton Elementary before moving to Challenger K8 in 2018.

"Winding Waters is a high-performing school. The staff are dedicated, the parents are involved and the students are proud of their amazing school. I'm so excited and honored to be part of the Yellow Jacket family," O'Rourke said.

"It is obvious to anyone who meets Cari that she leads with enthusiasm and heart. Her career highlights point to her expertise in effective instructional practices, her ability to bring stakeholders in to the process and to create a school where students and staff thrive," Superintendent John Stratton said. "With her signature blend of energy and enthusiasm, Cari will be a great principal for Winding Waters."