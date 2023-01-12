Weeki Wachee Springs State Park celebrating 75 years

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The only place you can meet a mermaid is celebrating 75 years. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is one of Florida's original and most iconic attractions that's still open today.

During the Thursday morning festivities, Florida's Adventure Coast Visitors Bureau will unveil the brand new Mermaid Tale Trail, a partnership with the Hernando County Fine Arts Council and Brooksville Main Street.

Twenty-seven mermaid statues will be placed throughout the entire county.

The statue was hand sculpture and the face case is that of an actual Weeki Wachee mermaid, as well.

Each mermaid statue is unique as they were hand painted by dozens of artists.

WFTS

Festivities will begin at 10 AM, January 12, 2023, with remarks by Park and County officials, along with the unveiling of the mermaid statues and a dedication plaque recognizing the Adagio statue and Park as National Historic Landmarks.

92-year-old Dianne Wyatt McDonald, one of the first mermaids who performed on opening day in 1947 and co-creator of the Adagio pose, will be present for the dedication.

Afterward, there will be opportunities to meet and greet the artists for The Mermaid Tale Trail.