WATCH: Manatees gather together at Three Sisters Springs

Posted at 10:21 AM, Jan 05, 2024

Drone footage provided by the Southwest Florida Water Management District captured hundreds of manatees seeking refuge

The manatees were gathered at Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River

When the weather gets cold, manatees tend to gather together for warmth

