HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Verizon Wireless users could experience issues when trying to dial 911, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

HCSO stated that the call could fail or that the caller might not be able to hear the operator, but if it does ring to their Emergency Communications Center, they will call back.

Text to 911 is still available at this time.

Verizon users are also able to call the temporary administrative line until the issue is resolved at 352-754-6850.