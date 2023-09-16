Vehicle Crashes into home and pool in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a single-vehicle crash where the vehicle crashed into a residence and fell into a pool in the 300 block of Keltner Ct.

HCFR said the driver was successfully extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

#UPDATE on Keltner Ct Crash

The single occupant of the vehicle that crashed through a portion of a home and into a pool was extricated and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The Hernando County Building Department has been requested to evaluate the structure. #HCFR https://t.co/rsrVMbWPhi pic.twitter.com/ZJpBMHygMu — Hernando County Fire (@HernandoCoFire) September 16, 2023

The Hernando County Building Department has requested people avoid the area while crews are working to evaluate the structure's safety.

Details surrounding the cause of the accident are still under investigation.