Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Vehicle Crashes into home and pool in Hernando County

Vehicle Crashes into home and pool in Hernando County
HERNANDO COUNTY FIRE RESCUE
Vehicle Crashes into home and pool in Hernando County
Posted at 3:22 PM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 15:22:53-04

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a single-vehicle crash where the vehicle crashed into a residence and fell into a pool in the 300 block of Keltner Ct.

HCFR said the driver was successfully extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Hernando County Building Department has requested people avoid the area while crews are working to evaluate the structure's safety.

Details surrounding the cause of the accident are still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.