Unknown suspect sought in deadly Hernando County shooting

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A search is underway in Hernando County after a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

According to authorities, deputies were sent to a home on Marquette Street in Spring Hill just before 5 a.m. in reference to a shooting. At the scene, they found two people shot.

The sheriff's office said one victim died at the scene; the other was taken to a trauma center. Authorities didn't release any additional information on the victims or the extent of the second victim's injuries.

Authorities said the unknown suspect is at large. It's not known if they're in a vehicle or on foot. Detectives are working to get more information, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said people in the area should take necessary precautions.

Authorities said more information will be released as it becomes available.

