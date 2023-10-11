Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Unknown suspect sought in deadly Hernando County shooting

A search is underway in Hernando County after a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said. According to authorities, deputies were sent to a home on Marquette Street in Spring Hill just before 5 a.m. in reference to a shooting. At the scene, they found two people shot.
Hernando County shooting2.jpg
Posted at 6:22 AM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 07:17:30-04

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A search is underway in Hernando County after a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

According to authorities, deputies were sent to a home on Marquette Street in Spring Hill just before 5 a.m. in reference to a shooting. At the scene, they found two people shot.

The sheriff's office said one victim died at the scene; the other was taken to a trauma center. Authorities didn't release any additional information on the victims or the extent of the second victim's injuries.

Authorities said the unknown suspect is at large. It's not known if they're in a vehicle or on foot. Detectives are working to get more information, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said people in the area should take necessary precautions.

Authorities said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.