Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver after bicyclist dies on New Year's Day

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a fatal crash with a bicyclist on New Year's Day in Hernando County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the vehicle, which they believe to be a 2007-2010 Ford Edge, was traveling south on US-301 around 6:45 a.m. when it overtook and collided with the bicyclist. They added that the bicyclist was wearing dark clothes and didn't have a helmet on, and the bike didn't have any lights.

The bicyclist was thrown to the shoulder of the road as the vehicle continued to drag the bike down the highway for 350 feet before it dislodged.

FHP said the unknown man then left the scene of the crash without rendering aid. The bicyclist, a 44-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the crash to call *FHP or **TIPS.