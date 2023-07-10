Tree falls on Weeki Wachee home, killing woman inside

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — A woman was killed Monday morning after a tree fell onto her home when she was inside it.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said they received a call about the situation and, when they arrived, found that the large tree had landed right in the center of the victim's mobile home in Weeki Wachee.

Crews attempted to reach the woman, but access to her was limited due to the unstable nature of both the tree and the structure of the home. When they finally gained access, she was pronounced dead.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office are currently investigating.