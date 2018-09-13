Trash pick-up still a problem in some areas in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Trash troubles still an issue for some residents in Hernando County.

For customers of Republic Services, the company contracted to pick up trash in Hernando County, problems have been a recurring issue for more than a year.

Some people in the Ridge Manor area say their trash is being left behind or not picked up at all.

"I don’t know what they do, they've just got to get better at it," said Scott Dodson.

Dodson doesn’t know why the workers pick up part of his trash and leave the rest on the curb.

"I didn’t know what to think. I thought maybe I made them mad," said Dodson.

"It’s definitely a problem," said Nancy Bowden, who has piles of trash outside of her home.

Bowden who lives near Ridge Manor says her trash hasn’t been picked up in weeks.

We spoke with Sara Chase a year ago, she says Republic Services picks up her trash now, but only part of it. Leaving bags at the bottom of her trash can for weeks.

"County commissioners, why did you vote in Republic for more years?" asked Chase.

We asked the county exactly that. They tell us the previous board renewed the contract with Republic Services because the price was good and there weren't as many problems.

But since then, the county has fined Republic Services for missing pickups, including a fine of $135,000 for missing 1300 streets in February of 2018.

The county says they’re still keeping track but show the number of missed pickups has gone down from over 8 percent in February to 1.6 percent in August.

The county encourages people with problems to report it on their website.

We’ve reached out to Republic Services who they said they’re looking into the streets having issues.