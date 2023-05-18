Transient man arrested for starting brushfire at Sand Hill Scout Reservation

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) were conducting agency training at Sand Hill Scout Reservation in Spring Hill when they noticed smoke on Wednesday.

According to HCSO, Deputy J. Nelson responded to the source near the power lines off the main road.

HCSO apprehended Marques Thomas, 30, who was standing near the brushfire and attempted to flee, police say.

Authorities said a lighter was found in Thomas' possession during the arrest.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services, the Florida Forest Service, and the Pasco Sheriff's Office extinguished the fire.

By 9 p.m., the fire had consumed approximately 15 acres and was 50 percent contained.

Thomas was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he admitted to starting the brushfire.

He now faces charges of Intentional or Reckless Burning of Lands, Felony Criminal Mischief, Trespass, and Resisting an Officer without Violence.

Further investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed as the case progresses.