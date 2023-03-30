Three Sisters Springs will be closing for most of 2023

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River will close from Saturday, April 1 - through November 2023 for a Canal Stabilization Project.

According to Three Springs' website, the project will help restore the habitat, including the critical manatee habitat as well as prevent sediment erosion into the spring.

The spring run entrance will be closed to kayaks and swimming during construction. Land-based visitation will also be suspended.

According to the Three Sisters Springs, closure is necessary to protect the public from conflicts with the construction.

The water construction will not be done during manatee season to protect the designated Manatee refugee areas.

For more information about the Canal Stabilization Project, CLICK HERE.