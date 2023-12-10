Watch Now
Three killed in Citrus County crash

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 9:26 AM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 09:26:12-05

CITRUS COUNTY — Three people were killed in a Citrus County crash on Saturday after one of the vehicles drove into the oncoming lane, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 65-year-old Homosassa man was driving a Toyota Tundra southbound on Citrus Avenue at about 6:55 p.m., when for unknown reasons, he lost control of the vehicle.

The Tundra crossed over the center line, north of West Marquette Lane, into and into the path of a 2011 Buick Regal, driven by a 17-year-old Citrus Springs resident.

The two vehicles collided nearly head-on, killing both drivers and a 44-year-old female passenger from Homosassa in the Tundra, the report stated.

