Three killed in Citrus County crash

CITRUS COUNTY — Three people were killed in a Citrus County crash on Saturday after one of the vehicles drove into the oncoming lane, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 65-year-old Homosassa man was driving a Toyota Tundra southbound on Citrus Avenue at about 6:55 p.m., when for unknown reasons, he lost control of the vehicle.

The Tundra crossed over the center line, north of West Marquette Lane, into and into the path of a 2011 Buick Regal, driven by a 17-year-old Citrus Springs resident.

The two vehicles collided nearly head-on, killing both drivers and a 44-year-old female passenger from Homosassa in the Tundra, the report stated.