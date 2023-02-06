Watch Now
30-year-old Tampa man killed in hit-and-run in Hernando County

Posted at 11:23 AM, Feb 06, 2023
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Hernando County on Sunday night.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. on CR-587, or Mariner Boulevard, south of Little Street.

Troopers said the victim, a 30-year-old man from Tampa, was outside of a 2002 Ford F150 with a car hauler that was parked on the sidewalk adjacent to the road. The victim was helping load and secure a vehicle on the trailer and was standing at the road edge.

The suspect vehicle, believed to be a 2017 or newer BMW SUV X-series, was driving northbound in the outside lane of CR-587. The driver hit the victim, didn't stop and left the scene, FHP said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

