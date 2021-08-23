Watch
Suspect in custody following bank robbery in Hernando County

Posted at 3:12 PM, Aug 23, 2021
Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they have a suspect in custody following a bank robbery Monday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened at Regions Bank located at 7165 Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill.

There was reportedly a pursuit between deputies and the suspect at one point.

Deputies said there is possibly an explosive device left in the vehicle that the suspect arrived in so they are waiting for the bomb squad to arrive now.

They do not believe the car was the suspect's car. They believe the car was stolen, deputies said.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

