Suspect arrested after man found dead inside Spring Hill home

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a man's death after he was found with "obvious" signs of a struggle in a Spring Hill home.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office said that around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a neighbor contacted deputies when they believed something may be wrong at a home on Casa Grande Circle in Spring Hill. They told officials that they hadn't seen any activity at the house since the day before.

Deputies came to the home to conduct a well-being check and made their way through the house to the master bedroom. There, they found what HCSO said were "obvious" signs of a struggle.

The man's body was located shortly after in the master bathroom. Deputies continued to search the remaining rooms and found a second man, Kristopher Amore, 24, in a bedroom on the second floor. When Amore didn't initially respond to deputies, they feared he had also been killed, but he started communicating when they began to approach him. He was then placed in handcuffs and removed from the home. Detectives stated that Amore admitted to killing the victim during an interview, allegedly saying that he was "tired of dealing with him." Amore was arrested and charged with second-degree murder with no bond. Deputies said this is an ongoing investigation and that they are still collecting evidence and processing the scene.