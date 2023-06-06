Suspect arrested after Dollar General shooting in Citrus County

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A man was arrested following a shooting at a Dollar General on Sunday.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said detectives determined the suspect, Oscar Omar Delbono, 67, got into an argument with someone at the entrance of the store, located on West Gulf to Lake Highway in Crystal River. Delbono then walked to his vehicle and put his items inside before grabbing his .45 caliber handgun.

Delbono then allegedly confronted the victim in the parking lot, who was attempting to get into their car. Witnesses told detectives that they watched Delbono fire multiple times at the victim; the victim was not seen with a weapon. They were then taken to a local hospital.

CCSO added that six shell casings were found near the victim's vehicle. The victim was shot four times—twice in the abdominal area, once in the elbow and a single round grazed their side.

The victim is in critical condition but remains stable.