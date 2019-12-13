Student stages photo of him peeing in urinal to show that 'No bathroom door' policy is violation of privacy

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando School District has removed bathroom doors from a local high school's restrooms to stop what they call ‘misbehaviors,’ on campus.

A spokesperson for the school district told ABC Action News that they removed the main door to the restrooms at Frank W. Springstead High School because of misbehaviors taking place there.

Students who attend the school told us they believe the doors were removed because of vaping on campus. The district tells us along with vaping, there are concerns of fighting and bullying inside the bathrooms.

“Each stall has a door, but the hand washing takes place in the more open space,” a district official wrote.

That means anyone can see inside the open spaces.

However, one of the boy’s restrooms had what the district calls a “unique design” and the boys were not shielded from view while using the urinals.

A photo posted to social media by a student showed a student in clear view after the door was removed.

HERNANDO NEWS | The latest headlines from Hernando County

We were told the senior who took the photo staged himself using the urinal to show how easy it is to view the boys bathroom.

“It showed if I was actually going to the bathroom how much you could see and by the picture you could see, if I was, it's pretty bad,” said the student.

In an email, a spokesperson wrote, “they (school staff) have remedied the situation. And the door has been reinstalled.”

“I just got so angry and upset and worried about what’s next, what will they do next to invade privacy of students,” said Carol Symes the grandmother of that senior student.

The school district could not give us a number on how many bathrooms had doors removed, but they said the incident is isolated to Frank W. Springstead High School.

It is unclear if or when doors may be put back on.

