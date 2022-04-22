Watch
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

St. Pete business helps make your landscaping Florida friendly

Living Roots Eco Design in St. Petersburg can help you become more environmentally friendly when it comes to your landscaping. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/region-citrus-hernando/st-pete-business-helps-make-your-landscaping-florida-friendly
Living Roots WFTS.jpg
Posted at 7:50 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 08:02:43-04

Living Roots Eco Design in St. Petersburg can help you become more environmentally friendly when it comes to your landscaping.

"So providing native plants for them provides more opportunities for them to have food because that's the plant that they grew up at, like evolved, eating or using as their host plant or habitat. And that's what they're hoping to find because that's what is best suited for them," Amanda Streets, owner of Living Roots, said.

Living Roots will work with you and your landscape to make sure it's Florida-friendly and sustainable for your home.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!