St. Pete business helps make your landscaping Florida friendly

Living Roots Eco Design in St. Petersburg can help you become more environmentally friendly when it comes to your landscaping.

"So providing native plants for them provides more opportunities for them to have food because that's the plant that they grew up at, like evolved, eating or using as their host plant or habitat. And that's what they're hoping to find because that's what is best suited for them," Amanda Streets, owner of Living Roots, said.

Living Roots will work with you and your landscape to make sure it's Florida-friendly and sustainable for your home.