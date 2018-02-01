Spring Hill man accused of trying to lure children into sex via Snapchat, lurking outside K-8 school

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Spring Hill man is accused of trying to lure young girls into sex via Snapchat and lurking outside of their school.

On Monday, someone contacted Hernando County deputies saying that a man was sending sexually explicit images and videos of himself to a 14-year-old girl. He also reportedly indicated that he wanted to perform various sexual acts on the female and others in her school.

Investigators quickly identified the man as Jordan Waters, 20, of Spring Hill. Deputies say that Waters would stand outside of Explorer K-8 school in Spring Hill, where the victim is a student, and watch the children when they would be dismissed. Deputies say he lives close to the school.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Waters was contacting other 14-year-old females in the same manner via Snapchat. They determined that Waters had been contacting, or attempting to contact, the females for about two weeks.

The victim told detectives that Waters got ahold of her Snapchat username and began sending the explicit images. He also allegedly requested the victim send nude photos of herself to him; she refused. Additionally, investigators say he requested that the victim skip school and meet him at a local park to engage in sexual relations; again, she refused.

During the conversations, the victim told Waters that she was only 14-year-old. He acknowledged her age, stating that he "did not care how old she was," according to HCSO.

On Wednesday, detectives, posing as a 14-year-old girl, contacted Waters and asked him to meet at a local park to engage in sexual relations.

Detectives arrested Waters upon his arrival without incident.

While being interviewed at the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Waters admitted to contacting the juveniles to request sexual relations.

Waters has been arrested and charged with:

Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation

Traveling to Meet a Minor

Attempted Lewd and Lascivious

Transmission of Harmful Materials to Minor by Electronic Device

Unlawful Use of Two-Way Device

He is currently being held on a $30,000 bond at the Hernando County Jail.