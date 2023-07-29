Spring Hill family remembers daughter's birthday as they wait for answers into her death

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Spring Hill family is remembering their daughter on her birthday after waiting nearly 2 years for answers regarding her death.

18-year-old Ariana Ptarcinski died following an incident on Christmas Eve of 2021.

Her parents, Edward and Judy, said the family was home on Christmas Eve at their Spring Hill house. Edward and Judy said their daughter was in her room with her boyfriend.

Around midnight, their daughter suffered a fatal knife wound to the neck.

"You feel helpless most of the time, most of the time you're helpless," said Edward Ptarcinski.

"I just want justice for her. She deserves it. You don't get any answers, that's all we want."

Ariana's parents showed ABC Action News their daughter's death certificate. The manner of death is listed as homicide and the cause of death is listed as "complications of stab wound of neck."

"She was so loved. She was just so loved. She had everything going right for her. She was going to be somebody. You know, and just to have it taken away," said Edward.

Family said no arrests have been made in the case. We reached out to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

In a statement the agency said, "Our office conducted a death investigation in this case. Once the case was complete (evidence gathered and tested, witness interviews, photos, written reports, etc.) we turned it over to the SAO for review. The case has been with the SAO since that time."

ABC Action News reached out to the state attorney's office for comment. A spokesperson said, "The investigation is ongoing so I cannot release any details."

Ariana's parents are begging for answers into their daughter's death.

"You're prolonging the pain like this, you know. She can't be at peace. She's not at peace because of this whole thing. We are not at peace," said Edward.

Family and friends released lanterns on Friday at the Anderson Snow Sports Complex in Spring Hill.

Ariana would have celebrated her 20th birthday on Friday.

"Feels like it was just yesterday this happened. It just doesn't seem like it's going to get better. It really doesn't," said Edward.

Her parents said their daughter was an organ donor and saved the lives of seven others.