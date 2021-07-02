Sparacia Witherell Family Winery in Brooksville offers more than wine

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A stroll through Sparacia Witherell Family Winery and Vineyards in Brooksville will transport locals and visitors from the typical Florida scenery to acres of lush greenery.

Joe Sparacia and his brother bought the property in 2018. Three years later and the uncommon Florida hills are now adorned with muscadine grapevines.

"It's an incredibly meditative place. It's peaceful," Sparacia said. "It's really a labor of love and when you walk out there and see those grapes forming on that vine it's just something to you. Anyone who has ever grown anything understands it I think."

The grounds are lined with more than 10 acres of grapevines and more are in the process.

Sparacia and his team are in the works of adding a vinegar house, distillery and planting 100 olive trees within the next year.

Sparacia said visiting the property is more than a glass of wine and an escape from reality. It's a chance to go back to basics and connect with one another.

"There's such a bonus to have the people who come up here and they become friends. They come up here, they like it and then you start seeing them more and more and they bring their family," Sparacia.

Guests who visit can choose from 17 different bottles of wine at the vineyard and each bottle is adorned with a family story on the back.

