Shooting in Spring Hill early Sunday morning under investigation

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a residence in Spring Hill that happened early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday outside of a home on the 6400 block of Holiday Drive, where an open house party was happening.

No one was injured, according to police.

No more details are currently available.

If you have information on this case, contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS.