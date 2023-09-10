Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Shooting in Spring Hill early Sunday morning under investigation

Crime Scene Tape generic.png
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Crime Scene Tape generic.png
Posted at 1:27 PM, Sep 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-10 13:27:01-04

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a residence in Spring Hill that happened early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday outside of a home on the 6400 block of Holiday Drive, where an open house party was happening.

No one was injured, according to police.

No more details are currently available.

If you have information on this case, contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.