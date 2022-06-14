Watch
Shooting behind Spring Hill Publix being investigated

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near a Publix grocery store in Spring Hill.
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jun 14, 2022
SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near a Publix grocery store in Spring Hill.

According to a release, the shooting happened behind the Publix located at 160 Mariner Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

It is unknown if there are injuries, but deputies said the suspect is in custody.

Action Air 1 flew over the scene where tape could be seen around a tow truck.

The Publix remains open while deputies investigate.

At this time, no further details have been released.

